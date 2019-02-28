I-League: Manzi faces off with Willis Plaza as Chennai look to seal the title

Three points is all that City FC need to win their maiden title when square off with Brothers in a tricky 19th round away encounter here Friday.

With their Spanish sniper Pedro Manzi, who has 19 goals with four hat-tricks, ready to hit the Goan giants hard, a tally of 43 points will take them clear of nearest rivals East Bengal, who can at best reach 42 points.

All City needs to ensure is two draws in two games and even if East Bengal win their next two, coached side will walk away with the coveted trophy on count of better head-to-head record.

In fact, it will be billed as a game between the two most prolific strikers of the league. Manzi's Trinidadian counterpart in the ranks, Willis Plaza, having netted 18 times for the 'Red Machines' will like to spoil the visitors' party.

The two will be in a dogfight to finish with the maximum goals under their belt with just a game more to play.

are placed fourth at the moment, with 31 points and a win on Friday could catapult them to the second position.

Churchill's Romanian said on match day eve: "I will be very happy if we finish on the podium.

There are quite a few players like Rowilson Rodrigues, keeper Vigneshwaran Baskaran, Nallappan Mohanraj, who will not be playing tomorrow's match. might join tomorrow's match. We are happy with our performance this season, compared to the last season."



Nawas seemed to more raring to go expressing in the pre-match media conference:"The most important thing for me and the team is to win tomorrow's match. We want to win every match and become the champion. We want to finish the league on a good note."



"The secret of our success is training. Churchill is one of those teams which is hard to play. Some of the teams are overly physical but Churchill is a good team with a good and mix of players. I think we have good Spanish and Indian players who get along well."The simplest equation for City is to pick up one win from their remaining two matches. That will take them up to 43 points, more than anything QEB can possibly reach.

Chennai, who have been unbeaten at home all season, can wrap up the title with a victory either against Churchill Brothers or FC in in the last game.

The Goans will take heart from the fact that arguably the best team of the season have not beaten them so far, their first leg encounter ending in a 2-2 stalemate, where Churchill were done by an own-goal.

On paper, at this stage, Chennai go in as clear favourites but funnier things have happened in football, especially when the title is in sight.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)