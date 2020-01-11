Mamata meets PM Modi, asks him to withdraw CAA, reconsider NRC and NPR

West Bengal Chief Minister on Saturday said she told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rethink on the issue of amended and urged him to withdraw CAA, and NPR.

Modi told her to come to New Delhi and discuss the matter, she told reporters after a meeting with the PM at Raj Bhawan.

Banerjee termed her meeting with PM Modi as "courtsey visit" and said she has raised issues regarding the due financial assitance that the state is yet to receive.

"It was courtsey meeting. I told him about the Rs 28,000 crore that the state is yet to receive from the Centre.

"I also told him that protest is going on across the country against CAA, and NPR. I acquainted him that we are against CAA, NPR and I asked him that the Centre should rethink on the issues and withdraw CAA," she said.