IAEA confirms Iran exceeds enriched uranium stockpile limit

The UN's nuclear watchdog confirmed Monday that Iran has exceeded a limit on its enriched uranium reserves set by a 2015 nuclear deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency "verified on July 1 that Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile exceeded 300 kilogrammes", a spokesperson said, shortly after Tehran announced it had crossed the limit in retaliation to new US sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)