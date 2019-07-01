JUST IN
IAEA confirms Iran exceeds enriched uranium stockpile limit

AFP  |  Vienna 

The UN's nuclear watchdog confirmed Monday that Iran has exceeded a limit on its enriched uranium reserves set by a 2015 nuclear deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency "verified on July 1 that Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile exceeded 300 kilogrammes", a spokesperson said, shortly after Tehran announced it had crossed the limit in retaliation to new US sanctions.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 19:25 IST

