Hong Kong protesters breach the inside of parliament building: TV

Anti-government protesters stormed Hong Kong's parliament building late Monday after successfully smashing their way through reinforced glass windows and prising open metal shutters that were blocking their way.
Footage broadcast live on i-Cable News showed dozens of masked protesters, many carrying makeshift shields, swarming into the entrance of the building after hours of forcing their way in.
Riot police, who had earlier used pepper spray to try and beat the protesters back, appeared to have retreated deeper inside the complex.
