IAF in process of equipping Su-30MKI with Israeli SPICE-2000 bombs: sources

The is in the process of equipping its with Israeli SPICE-2000 laser-guided bombs, as part of its effort to make the fighter jets more potent, official sources said.

Currently, the IAF's are equipped with the SPICE-2000 bombs and these were used in the pre-dawn strike on the biggest terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit in recently.

"The IAF is in the process of equipping with Israeli SPICE-2000 bombs, to make the fighter jets more potent," official sources said.

The move comes amid heightened tensions in ties between and

A fleet of deep-penetration fighter jets was chosen for the non-military, preemptive strike on February 26 on the camp of the JeM in due to the combat aircraft's capabilities of hitting long-range targets with "pin-point" accuracy and dropping a range of bombs and missiles including laser-guided ones, government sources had earlier said.

In a statement released on February 26, had said that struck the JeM's camp in Balakot and that a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated.

The air strike had escalated tensions between the two countries, with saying its move was a "non-military and preemptive strike".

Meanwhile, government sources in asserted on Tuesday that will have "all options" available in case there is another cross-border terror attack, while maintaining that the counter-terror strikes in Balakot were intended to demonstrate the "capacity and will" to act against in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)