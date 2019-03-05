AP cabinet says no theft of government data; Takes serious

The Cabinet Tuesday claimed no government data had been stolen as it took a "very serious" view of a senior official's remarks on the alleged data theft through a mobile app of the ruling

It decided to explore options for legal action against V C over his comments on the investigation into the case at a press conference in Monday, state Information and Public Relations said.

While had said preliminary investigation into the case revealed the company got "illegal" access to the data, the maintained that no data had been stolen.

They (Telangana government) are trying to portray the victim as the accused. This is atrocious and malafide. There is no theft of data. The Telangana government, its police system and some officers within it are acting in an illegal manner, the alleged.

An should not speak like this against another (state) government. His remarks and behavior could cause friction between two governments. We are treating his remarks against our government very seriously, he said.

Srinivasulu was briefing the media on the cabinet meeting chaired by N Chandrababu Naidu here.

If someone oversteps his brief as per Constitution, there is scope for legal action. Everyone has a limited role under the Constitution. How our future course of action should be and how we should expose them has been discussed in the Cabinet meeting. We will disclose the details soon, he added.

The TDP government would utilise all options available under the law, the Minister said.

The had on Saturday registered a case against Hyderabad-based the company and conducted searches at its office here based on a complaint by a that TDP cadre were using "Seva Mitra" app for collecting data of voters and "advancing their party's electoral prospects".

Srinivasulu accused the of trying to steal data and pass it on to a rival political party, in an oblique reference to the YSR party.

Naidu had Monday alleged a cyber conspiracy to help the YSR

and KCR (Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were helping Jaganmohan Reddy of YSR in executing this 'cyber conspiracy', he had alleged in his teleconference with TDP party leaders.

"It is atrocious to steal our data and give it to our rivals," he had said.

