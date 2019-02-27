IAF chopper crashes in JK, 2 pilots among 7 killed

An IAF helicopter crashed in district of Wednesday, killing both its pilots and four others onboard besides a local resident, officials said.

The helicopter crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in around 10.05 am, they said, adding seven bodies have been recovered from the scene.

Besides the pilots, an operator and three other crew members lost their lives in the crash, the officials said.

The local resident has been identified as Kifayat Hussain Ganaie, they said.

Officials in New Delhi said it was an helicopter.

Earlier, officials in had described the downed aircraft as a jet. They said the aircraft broke into two and caught fire immediately.

