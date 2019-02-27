JUST IN
Two tigers killed by another tiger in MP's Kanha reserve

Press Trust of India  |  Mandla 

Two sub-adult tigers were found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha national park and it is suspected they were killed by a fully grown tiger, an official said Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) near here, he said.

KTR joint director Anjana Suchita Tirki said a team of forest officials on patrolling duty Tuesday spotted an adult tiger, named T-64, sitting on the carcasses of two other tigers.

Tirki said after the big cat left the spot, the forest team inspected the site and the carcasses lying there.

It was found the adult tiger had eaten up the carcasses which were of tigers aged below two years, the forest officer said.

It is suspected the tigers were killed by T-64, he said.

A postmortem of the carcasses was conducted as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Tirki added.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 20:00 IST

