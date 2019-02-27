Two tigers killed by another tiger in MP's Kanha reserve

Two sub-adult tigers were found dead in Madhya Pradesh's national park and it is suspected they were killed by a fully grown tiger, an said Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Reserve (KTR) near here, he said.

said a team of forest officials on patrolling duty Tuesday spotted an adult tiger, named T-64, sitting on the carcasses of two other tigers.

Tirki said after the big cat left the spot, the forest team inspected the site and the carcasses lying there.

It was found the adult had eaten up the carcasses which were of tigers aged below two years, the said.

It is suspected the tigers were killed by T-64, he said.

A postmortem of the carcasses was conducted as per the guidelines of the National Conservation Authority, Tirki added.

