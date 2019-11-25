IAF commanders review regional security scenario

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Top commanders of the Indian Air Force on Monday brainstormed over the evolving security scenario in India's neighbourhood and explored ways to further bolster the country's aerial prowess, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the inaugural session of the conference.

The commanders will be deliberating extensively on the need for focusing IAF's capability in the field of space, cyber, artificial intelligence and drone technology, the officials said.

First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 10:25 IST

