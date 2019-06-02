ICA India bats for safety star rating in household wiring

The International Association (ICA India) has made a case for the introduction of "safety star rating" system in household insulated electrical wiring, on the lines of energy efficient ratings.

The association has approached the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to come out with such ratings, which could play a positive part in reducing electrical accidents in buildings.

"We are in talks with BIS officials for the safety star rating," ICA (Building Wire), Amol Kaleskar, told

In alone, around 376 electrical mishaps were reported in the last one year, of which 196 resulted in fatalities, officials said.

Asked about operating in the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) scenario, Kaleskar said, "We have already been working with the Maharastra RERA to introduce Form 2B for electrical safety declaration, in line with the new National Electrical Code of

