ICAI members meet CBDT chief

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Members of chartered accountants' apex body ICAI Wednesday held a meeting with Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody.

The institute submitted its pre-Budget memorandum to the CBDT chief.

"During the meeting, deliberations regarding suggestions on procedural difficulties and rationalisation of provisions were discussed and the same were considered by the Chairman, CBDT in a positive manner," the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said in a release.

ICAI President Prafulla Premsukh Chhajed, the institute's direct taxes committee Chairman Nandkishore Chidamber Hegde and Vice Chairman Pramod Jain were part of the meeting.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 21:20 IST

