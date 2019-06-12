9 SSCB pugilists secure finals berth in 3rd Youth Boxing Nationals

Led by India's frontline youth boxers and Bhavesh Khattimnani, nine Services participants ensured almost a whitewash by securing final berths in the 3rd Youth Boxing Nationals in Rudrapur, Wednesday.

2018 Youth world bronze medallist ousted Sanjay Kumar, displaying a lethal attack and sealing the bout in his favour with a unanimous 5:0 win. He will next take on Haryana's Ankit in the 52kg summit clash.

Fellow SSCB boxer, Vijay Deep, a bronze medallist at in did not have much to toil, as his opponent faced a round 1 exit.

Satender Sindh failed to reach the final after losing to Harsh Gill (91kg) from in a split verdict.

stands second in position with seven of their boxers cruising into the finals while two boxers from and one each from and also have assured berths in the summit clash.

Assam's Bullen Buragohain (56kg) advanced to the finals after a thrilling encounter against Chandigarh's with a split verdict of 4:1 from the judges.

In the women's category, continued their dominion with as many as seven boxers guaranteeing finals berth.

However, it was the performance of the young boxers from that stole the show as five of them qualified for the finals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)