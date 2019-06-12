Yellow Messenger raises $ 4 million, on expansion mode

Yellow Messenger, a provider of conversational (AI) solutions to enterprises, Wednesday announced that it has raised series A funding of USD 4 million from Venture Partners and angel investors.

Yellow Messenger said in a statement that it intends to use the funds to advance its cutting-edge deep tech capabilities, and also to expand its customer success teams and presence in high-potential markets across Asia, the Middle East, and other emerging markets.

The company said that founder and Telangana chief innovation officer Phanindra Sama, Hypertrack founder Kashyap Deorah, Anand Swaminathan, Prashant Malik, former MD of India Nishant Rao, co-founders and Rohit were among the angel investors who participated in the round.

Yellow Messenger quoted its as saying: We are excited about partnering with and our eminent angel investors to invest deeply in R&D and expand our global presence to build the most impactful enterprise technology company for the AI era."



The tech firm said its AI platform allows enterprises to leverage disruptive capabilities to supercharge efficiencies and growth across enterprise functions by significant orders of magnitude.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)