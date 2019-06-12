Yellow Messenger raises $ 4 million, on expansion mode

Yellow Messenger, a provider of conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to enterprises, Wednesday announced that it has raised series A funding of USD 4 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners and angel investors.
Yellow Messenger said in a statement that it intends to use the funds to advance its cutting-edge deep tech capabilities, and also to expand its customer success teams and presence in high-potential markets across Asia, the Middle East, and other emerging markets.
The company said that redBus founder and Telangana chief innovation officer Phanindra Sama, Hypertrack founder Kashyap Deorah, McKinsey senior partner Anand Swaminathan, Limeroad co-founder Prashant Malik, former MD of LinkedIn India Nishant Rao, Snapdeal co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal were among the angel investors who participated in the round.
Yellow Messenger quoted its CEO Raghu Ravinutala as saying: We are excited about partnering with Lightspeed and our eminent angel investors to invest deeply in R&D and expand our global presence to build the most impactful enterprise technology company for the AI era."
The tech firm said its AI platform allows enterprises to leverage disruptive capabilities to supercharge efficiencies and growth across enterprise functions by significant orders of magnitude.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
