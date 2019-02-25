ICAR, CSIR to work together in field of food, agriculture

The (ICAR) and the and (CSIR) have agreed to collaborate in the area of and

"Both the sides agreed to collaborate and work together on mutually agreed areas of agri-foods, medicinal and aromatic plants, nutraceuticals, precision agriculture, big data analysis, use of artificial intelligence, genetic modifications in cotton, application of sensors in agriculture, post-harvest management and agricultural mechanisation," said in a statement.

The huge network of Krishi Vigyan Kendras available with will be roped in for and dissemination.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Monday by Trilochan Mohapatra, of Department of and Education and of ICAR, and Shekhar C Mande, of and of

A joint working committee will be constituted within a month to deliberate and formulate the collaborative programmes and will meet four times a year. and have agreed to form a steering committee to monitor the progress.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)