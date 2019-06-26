Maharashtra govt has forgotten lessons of 2005 deluge: Deora

Milind Wednesday said the government is permitting development at the cost of and described as unfortunate the plan to raze over 50,000 mangroves for the Mumbai- bullet train project.

He said the BJP-led government's infrastructure development plans are "indiscriminate".

In a statement here, said, "Earlier serious questions were raised over the financial viability of the (Mumbai-Ahmedabad) bullet train project.

"Now the says 54,000 mangroves will be razed for it. It seems that we have forgotten the lessons of the 2005 deluge (in Mumbai). This is extremely unfortunate.

"We are all for development but not indiscriminate development that puts the city of and at grave risk," the former Union said.

Coastal road, salt pan lands and now the bullet train project - in all three cases "the government seems to be perilously and recklessly permitting development at the cost of and this can be very dangerous", he said.

said should intervene and ensure that natural buffers like mangroves and salt pan lands are protected.

The leader's reaction was in response to statement in the Legislative Council that will soon lose 54,000 mangroves to pave the way for the bullet train project.

It is a well-documented fact that mangroves help prevent flooding, especially in low-lying areas, he said.

Given the impact of climate change and rising sea levels, it will be no surprise if gets submerged in case of heavy rains like in 2005, Deora cautioned.

The Mumbai said the government seems to have forgotten the lessons of the 2005 deluge when nearly 500 people died due to heavy flooding.

Due to the massive floods, the metropolis had incurred losses of Rs 28 billion and the was submerged for three consecutive days, the former said.

A 2014 study, titled 'Mangroves for Coastal Defence', says the dense roots of these trees help bind and build soils and are an essential, natural defence to flooding apart from keeping pollution levels down, he said.

