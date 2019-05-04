Icra downgrades some debt instruments of Canara Bank over earnings profile

-
ALSO READ
Lowering capital buffer detrimental to banks, economy: RBI report
RBI Guv to hold pre-MPC meet with trade bodies, rating agencies on March 26
Canara Bank Q3 net up over two-fold to Rs 317.5 cr as NPA provisioning dips
Karnam Sekar to take over as MD, CEO of Indian Overseas Bank from July 1
S&P affirms Indian Overseas Bank rating at 'BB', keeps outlook stable
-
Canara Bank on Saturday said rating agency Icra has downgraded some of its debt instruments taking into account the lender's earning profile, asset quality and capital requirements.
In a filing to the BSE, public sector Canara Bank said ratings on its additional Tier-I bonds worth Rs 1,500 crore has been downgraded to 'AA-', with a stable outlook, from 'AA' with negative outlook.
Icra rating on Tier-II bonds worth Rs 7,900 crore too has been downgraded to 'AA+', with stable outlook, from 'AAA' with a negative outlook.
"The ratings have been revised/downgraded considering the outlook on bank's earnings profile, asset quality, regulatory and growth capital requirements," Canara Bank said.
The outlook has been revised to "stable" on account of expectation of an improvement in the bank's performance, reduced incremental stress on the bank's asset quality and gradual improvement in the solvency levels going forward, it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU