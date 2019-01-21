IDBI Bank allots 82.75 crore equity shares to LIC

LIC now holds 51% controlling stake in IDBI Bank

has allotted 82,75,90,885 equity shares to of at a price of 60.73 per share (inclusive of premium amount of 50.73 per share) aggregating to Rs. 5025.96 crore in the final tranche II of the Preferential Issue on 21 January 2019 thereby completing acquisition of 51% controlling stake by LIC in

Board has also approved reclassification of LIC as Promoters of in terms of the Shareholder's resolution passed on 07 November 2018 to this effect.

