IDBI loan fraud case: ED attaches Rs 224 crore worth of assets of firms linked to Sivasankaran

The (ED) Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 224.6 crore of a firm linked to former promoter in connection with a probe in an alleged multi-crore loan fraud at

The agency said it has issued a provisional order for attachment of assets under the Prevention of Act (PMLA) against of Companies and located in the in the

The ED, in a statement, said the assets include land parcels and office premises located at MRC Nagar and T Nagar in Chennai, mutual funds and deposits available in

The total amount of attachment in the case is Rs 224.6 crore, it said.

The agency said it registered a criminal case under PMLA, taking cognisance of a CBI FIR against the firms, and others for non-payment of loans of USD 67 million (about Rs 470 crore) disbursed by an branch located in Chennai.

The ED said its probe found that the " negotiated, applied and obtained loan in the name of front company Axcel Sunshine Ltd. and mis-utilised the same for striking off their earlier and other loans knowingly that the companies were under NPA (non-performing assets) and the loans were not re-paid" by them.

It added that the loan amount "granted by IDBI has been utilised for repayment of earlier loans and the earlier loan amounts were merged with the business expenses of of Companies."



The CBI had last year filed a criminal case in the incident.

The case pertains to loans of Rs 322 crore and Rs 523 crore given to the companies of Sivasankaran. The loans later turned non-performing assets.

