Stray tiger captured

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

A rescue operation was launched to overpower and cage a tiger which strayed into a village near the Dhela range of Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) here on Friday, officials said.

CTR Director Rahul said, "A big cat entered the village late on Thursday evening and killed two cows. A rescue operation was launched immediately and the tiger was overpowered and caged by 1.00 am."

After medical examination, the tiger was released into the reserve forest area by 4.00 am on Friday, he said.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 18:06 IST

