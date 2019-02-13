Ton-up Guptill hits form as Black Caps outclass Bangladesh

returned to form with an unbeaten century as powered to an eight-wicket win over in the first one-day international here on Wednesday.

set a modest run chase of 233 after suffering an early collapse and the Black Caps overhauled it in 44.3 overs, finishing at 233 for two.

It is Bangladesh's fifth tour to and they are yet to win a match in any format, with their next chance coming in the second ODI in Christchurch on Saturday.

said his team were adjusting to New Zealand conditions and still hoped of a breakthrough victory.

"We bowled well but we were struggling batting. We just lost too many wickets early," he said.

and pressed their case to open the batting at as New Zealand made light work of the target. Guptill, returning from injury, put a poor run of scores behind him with a commanding 117 not out.

He had been averaging less than 10 since his last international innings of note, a big-hitting 138 against in early January.

Guptill's effort against Bangladesh was more controlled, with the batsman under no pressure and content to pick off loose deliveries.

His 15th ODI century came off 103 balls and included six fours and three sixes.

"Martin was brilliant, a fantastic hundred, and the contributions (from teammates) around that were really good as well," Black Caps skipper said.

Nicholls looked comfortable in just his third outing since being promoted up the order, scoring 53 before a tame dismissal when the ball hit his pad and rolled onto the stumps.

Veteran batsman also contributed an unbeaten 45.

was the pick of Bangladesh's hitters, grinding out a hard-fought 62 after coming to the crease with Bangladesh reeling at 42 for four after a decision to bat first backfired.

provided support with a gritty 41 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 232 with seven balls of their allotted 50 overs remaining.

Spinner and paceman took three wickets apiece for New Zealand.

The Black Caps struck early when departed for five in the second over and Liton Das soon followed, leaving Bangladesh at 19 for two.

A rattled Mushfiqur Rahim was struck on the helmet by a Boult bouncer and was out for five just a few balls later.

Defiant Soumya Sarkar smashed 30 off 22 balls before he was caught and bowled by

Sabbir Rahman summed up Bangladesh's batting woes when he was stumped trying to sweep Santner to the boundary.

Rahman's foot slipped as he crouched for the shot and he tumbled to the ground just outside his crease as wicketkeeper whipped off the bails.

