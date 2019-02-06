If you elect BJP MPs again, they'll continue hampering AAP govt's work: Kejriwal to Delhiites

Minister Wednesday cautioned Delhiites against voting for the BJP in the upcoming polls, saying if they elect saffron party MPs on all seven seats again they will continue to clash with the government and hamper its functioning.

He alleged that the BJP has got deleted names of 30 lakh voters from the voters' list in the national capital sensing a defeat in the But, he said, he would ensure these are added back.

The was addressing a gathering after inaugurating development works in west Delhi's Patel Nagar.

The BJP had won all the seven seats in in the 2014

On several occasions in the past, the dispensations has been at loggerheads with BJP-led central government on a range of issues.

Kejriwal alleged the BJP MPs have done nothing but creating hurdles in the functioning of the government in the last four-and-a-half years.

"I appeal to you to vote in favour of the AAP in the elections. You can ask anyone about who is forming the next government in Delhi, and all will confidently say the AAP will again come to power.

"If the AAP has seven MPs besides having its government in Delhi, think that they will work together...but If you make the BJP win all seven seats again, clash will then continue for next five years," Kejriwal said.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that only the can defeat the BJP in He had asserted he was ready to leave all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city for the Congress, but the grand old party cannot win them.

Ending months of speculation, the AAP had in January ruled out the possibility of any alliance with the for Lok Sabha polls, and added it would field candidates on all parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, and

