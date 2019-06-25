Delay in processing pension files? Goa govt orders probe

The government Tuesday initiated inquiry after reports claimed that many pensioners, including teachers, have been awaiting their pensions for years.

Ordering the probe, said pensions were not being held back for lack of funds but that those staffers who are handling the pension files are solely responsible for this lapse.

"The inquiry would identify the guilty employees who would have to face action as per law," he said.

Taking cognisance of a media report which claimed that at least 30 retired teachers were awaiting pension for more than two years now, the Human Rights Commission (GHRC) on June 24 issued a notice to the State Director of Accounts,

