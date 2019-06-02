IGP calls for increasing long range patrolling in Kishtwar, reviews law and order

of Police (IGP) Zone M K Sinha has called for increasing long rang patrolling and in district to hunt down terrorists in the area , officials said Sunday.

and Kashmir police has activated its anti-terrorism force - (SoG) to track down militants operating in hills of district, where 8 listed militants are operating, the IGP said.

"We have activated SoG (in Kishtwar) after the terror incidents took place", he told reporters Saturday.

Sinha had visited Marwah and Warwan areas of Saturday to review the security situation and to take stock of the being conducted in the area, officials said.

A brief encounter took place on Friday between police and militants in Appan near Nowapachi in which two SPOs were injured, the officials said.

The IGP also visited Inshan in Warwan where the security situation, specially in the light of opening up of Margan Top route, was discussed and analyzed.

A general security and law and order review meeting was also conducted in the district police headquarters which was attended by senior police officers such of Police B S Tuti and SSP Kishtwar Shakti Pathak, they said.

