Global hospitality Hotels Group (IHG) Wednesday said it has opened seven more Express hotels in the country under its partnership with

IHG and asset firm had entered into a partnership in 2017 to rebrand 14 hotels with around 2,000 rooms, operating and under- construction in India, to Express hotels.

With this development, 10 Express hotels from the IHG - partnership are now open across the country, Hotels Group said in a statement.

The hotels are in key cities of Pune, Hyderabad, Nashik, and Bengaluru, it added.

IHG said: "The brand has gained tremendous momentum in the country and we have also made significant progress towards our commitment to strengthen our midscale portfolio in "



The company is confident that all newly opened will successfully cater to the needs of the modern business and leisure travellers, he added.

SAMHI Founder MD and said, "With the opening of 10 from the portfolio, across seven key markets, we are excited and 'more than ready' to empower our guests to achieve their "



As of December 2018, there are currently 2,726 open across the world, with another 784 in the pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)