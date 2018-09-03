Youth killed in security forces' firing on stone-pelting protesters

A youth was killed and another injured after security forces allegedly fired on protesters during clashes in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Monday.

The forces launched a cordon-and- in over a dozen villages in in the morning, following information about the presence of militants in the area, a said.

At the time of the operation, a group of youths started pelting stones at the forces in some places. Two persons were injured in firing by the forces during clashes in Gusoo village, the said.

The two were taken to a hospital, from where, one of them, Fayaz Ahmad Wani, was referred to the here. Wani was, however, declared dead at the hospital, he said.

Clashes between the protesters and security forces were going on when last reports came in. The is in progress, he added.

