IIM Udaipur Successfully Completes the Summer Placement for the Batch of 2018-20

IIM Udaipur has successfully completed the Summer Placement process for the Batch of 2018-20. With the largest and the most diverse batch in eight years, having an average work experience of 19 months, 237 out of 256 eligible candidates sought placements through the Institute. Remaining candidates opted for off-campus opportunities and Summer Entrepreneurship Programme at the offered by the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIM Udaipur.

With yet another successful year for Summer Internship Placements, IIM Udaipur Batch of 2020, received offers from a total of 69 firms, with 37 first time recruiters on campus. Some of the prominent firms to join the recruiters' list for Summer Placements are Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Auto, Carwale, Health, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, John Deere, Pidilite, TVF, Value Labs, and

Additionally, it is noteworthy that IIM Udaipur students also bagged some of the most sought after Investment Banking roles from two of the most renowned firms in the Finance domain- and

A number of past recruiters also returned to like BPCL, Cummins, Dell, Droom, GE, Genpact, GroupM, HDFC, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard, Indiamart, KPMG, L&T, RBL, Sutherland, TAFE, Tata Steel, Titan, Ujjivan Bank, United Breweries, and Yes Bank, which corroborates their continued faith in the students of IIM Udaipur.

The average stipend offered for the entire period of internship stands at Rs. 62,051 which is 15% up from last year. The highest stipend offered has also increased by 20% to Rs. 2,40,000.

Thirteen students bagged international offers this year which is a 45% increase from the previous year with an average stipend of Rs. 1,18,462 for the two months duration.

Profiles offered to the students spanned across the domains of Finance, Operations, Sales & Marketing, Analytics, and HR with the highest number of offers made in Sales & Marketing. The number of offers made in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Healthcare sector saw a remarkable surge as compared to last year. Apart from this, Fintech and Education sector also witnessed a notable increase.

officially opened in 2011 as part of the network of IIMs which have established a global reputation as premium management institutions over the course of more than 50 years. IIM Udaipur operates from a 300-acre campus in the Balicha area of Udaipur with state of the art classrooms and other facilities. It offers the two-year PGP program which grants an MBA degree; the 15-month PGPX program which offers dual degrees in global supply chain management in partnership with Purdue University; and the Fellow Program in Management which offers a Ph.D. in four areas. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), IIM Udaipur is ranked 13th in the Management category and 1st among the new IIMs. IIMU is currently ranked 3rd in for research in the field of management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas which tracks publications in the leading global journals. IIMU is the youngest institution in the country to receive accreditation from AACSB.

