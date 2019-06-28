IIT Kanpur honours Gopichand with honorary doctorate

India's chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand was bestowed upon an honorary doctorate by IIT Kanpur on the occasion of their 52nd convocation, on Friday.

The received the honour from former ISRO chairman and Chairman of board of Governors of IIT Kanpur, Prof K Radhakrishnan.

Former President APJ Abdul Kalam and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh are past recipients of the honour.

