Karna legislature session to begin from July 12

The Karnataka cabinet Friday decided to convene the monsoon session of the state legislature from July 12 to 26.

Rural development minister Krishna Byre Gowda told reporters that it would be a 11-day session.

It is being held amid simmering discontent within the ruling Congress-JDS coalition and fears of onslaught by the BJP to destabalise the governemnt.

This will be the first session of the legislature after the Lok Sabha polls in which the ruling combine suffered a rout, winning just one seat each, while the opposition BJP bagged 25 of the 27 seats it had contested.

The BJP is expected to corner thegovernment on a host of issues including drought management, alleged IMA jewels ponzi scheme scam and its decision to sell 3,667 acres to JSW Steel at Ballari.

The implementation of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's pet farm loan waiver scheme as also his much hyped 'Grama Vastavya' (overnight stay in villages) programme aimed at making the administration more effective are also likely to come up for discussion during the 11-day session.

