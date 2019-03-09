Rs 2000 released to about 5 lakh T'gana farmers under PM-Kisan

The Centre has released Rs 2000 each to about five lakh farmers in Telangana so far under scheme, said of State for Agriculture here Saturday.

"The has provided the data of about 13 lakh farmers (to the Centre).. It is 12,91,000... We already transferred Rs 2000 (towards) first installment to more than 5 lakh farmers till now in Telangana," he told reporters.

Claiming that the Centre had successfully managed to turnaround the "slowing economy" and put it on the fast track growth, he said the journey of the last 5 years has been exhilarating as well as encouraging for the country.

Shekhawat also said the NDA government had effectively reduced the corruption levels and eliminated the fear of terror and "insecurity which the people of the country faced till five years ago.

