IMA Launches Student Leadership Conference in India

/ -- IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, is launching its Student Leadership Conference (SLC) in Bangalore, on February 2, 2019.

"In the age of expanding automation and AI, career prospects are changing for many existing entry-level jobs," said Hanadi Khalife, Director, Operations at IMA. "The SLC is a formidable platform for students to network, connect, and learn about a progressive career in and finance, the technological challenges that lie ahead and the tools and resources available to help them get ready for the changing function."



To join the conference, professors from IMA's partner institutions in nominated up to five undergraduate students studying in the fields of commerce, accountancy, finance, or administration.

"We encourage all students to explore the full breadth of the management profession and to go back to their universities inspired and excited to pursue a and to focus on developing the 'human skills' of strategy, decision support, and critical thinking, that are not easily automated," added Khalife.

The conference will include several local and international speakers including Mihir Koltharkar, at Training; Sumit Saxena, at Shiv Nadar University; Paul Juras, CMA, CPA, Ph.D., at Babson College, U.S. and Chair, ICMA Board of Regents; Guruprasad Varadarajan, CMA, ACMA, CA, at IMA Chapter; Balaji Rangaswamy, Associate Director, Global Initiatives at Ernst & Young; Gopinath Mallipatna, CMA, CFO and at SatSure AG; Narendranath Nair, General Manager, at Wipro; and Subhasis Mishra, at All are eager to guide the students as they prepare to enter the workforce.

This by invitation only exclusive event will welcome 200 students from different universities in India for a chance to build their personal and professional network, engage with accounting and HR professionals from well-known companies, and understand the benefits of earning the CMA (Certified Management Accountant), IMA's certification for accountants and financial professionals in Students will also be able to enhance their profiles with a free professional photo. To learn more about the conference, please visit,



About IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)



IMA, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA (Certified Management Accountant) program, continuing education, networking and advocacy of the highest ethical practices. IMA has a global network of more than 100,000 members in 140 countries and 300 professional and student chapters Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit

