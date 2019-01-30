Prohibitory orders imposed after clash at fair

Prohibitory orders were imposed at area in Odisha's district Wednesday following a clash between two groups at the venue of a local fair, officials said.

The clash took place following a heated argument between two groups over some dispute at a cycle stand set up near the venue of the ' Mahotsav', police said.

"Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped today in areas under the jurisdiction of police station as a precautionary measure after a group clash," said Sub-Collector Nipu Mahapatra.

Seven persons have been detained in connection with the incident that took place late on Tuesday night near the venue of 'Remuna Mahotsav', he said.

The situation is under control and security personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent any fresh trouble, Mahapatra said.

