Imam killed, 16 wounded in Kabul mosque blast: officials

A prominent Afghan religious scholar was killed and another 16 people wounded in a blast during Friday prayers at a mosque, officials said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which took place at the Al-Taqwa in eastern Kabul, where Mawlawi Raihan had been the imam, or

Friday prayers, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, are usually well attended.

"Unfortunately in the blast, Mawlawi Raihan has been martyred and 16 other worshippers were wounded," said Nasrat Rahimi,

The explosion took place around 1:20 pm (0850 GMT).

confirmed to AFP that Raihan was killed and said investigators were probing the nature of the explosion.

Local television channel said the explosion was caused by a bomb.

Raihan was relatively well known in Kabul, as he appeared frequently on religious shows broadcast on local TV.

While has seen frequent attacks on Shiite shrines and gatherings, particularly by the Islamic State group's affiliate, Raihan was a Sunni.

Raihan's page showed him standing alongside members of the Afghan security forces.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

