Merkel 'respects' May's decision to resign: spokeswoman

German on Friday took note of the decision by British to resign "with respect", saying that they shared a "good and trusting" working relationship.

Pledging to keep working with May in the same spirit as long as she is in office, noted that "wishes to maintain close cooperation and a close relationship with the British government," the German leader's said.

Fietz declined to comment on how May's decision could affect Brexit, as "the development depends essentially on domestic political developments in Britain".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)