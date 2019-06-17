Imbibe Gandhian values: Gehlot to youths

Amid the ongoing celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Monday urged youths to imbibe Gandhian values of truth, non-violence, peace and simplicity in their lives.

He also called upon them to spread these values around them.

Addressing the concluding session of 10-day Camp here in which youths from different states had come to participate, Gehlot said the celebrations of would continue for a year even after October 2 this year.

was born on October 2, 1869 at Porbandar in

Gehlot also urged youths attending the Camp here to carry the spirit of the country's unity and integrity to their respective states and impress it upon the people around them.

The camp was organised to propagate the Gandhian philosophy among the present generation youths.

The said the things learnt in such camps become an asset of life to be utilised for achieving success.

Gehlot also said he has taken an in-principle decision to set up a department of peace and non-violence in the state to propagate Gandhi's philosophy of peace, harmony, tolerance and non-violence.

It will be initially set up as a cell and will gradually be upgraded to a full-fledged department, he added.

