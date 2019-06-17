Pragya creates controversy with her name during oath taking

MP from Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur created a controversy on the first day of 17th Lok Sabha Monday when she suffixed the name of her spiritual guru with hers while taking oath, drawing objections from the

Amid protests and shoutings, Thakur said that it was her full name and she had mentioned that she had already mentioned her full name in the form she had filled for oath taking.

The mention of Swami Purna Chetnanand Avdheshanand Giri as suffix to her name Sadhvi evoked sharp reaction from the members who said that such a thing was not permitted.

She insisted that the suffix was part of her full name, resulting in an uproar from and slogan shouting in her favour from the ruling benches.

The Pro tem sought to know from the Lok Sabha Secretary General,

Amid noise and objections, Kumar ruled that only the name written in her election certificate issued by the returning would go on record.

Thakur, the Malegaon blast accused, took oath in Sanskrit and ended it with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan.

Thakur routed stalwart Digvijay Singh to enter the Lok Sabha for the first time.

Later, members continued to raise 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans, teasing the Opposition.

They started raising slogan after oath taking by every member.

After Ganjendra Umarao Singh Patel (BJP) completed his oath with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', N K Premchandran (RSP) urged the Pro tem to maintain the prescribed format of the oath.

The Pro tem ruled that the members stick to the format provided.

After this, the members of BJP started adding 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after end of every oath.

Some of the prominent names who took oath from Madhya Pradesh included K P Yadav who defeated Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rakesh Singh, and

took oath in Sindhi.

