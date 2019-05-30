Imbibe skills for techno-driven warfare: Dhanoa to NDA cadets

B S Dhanoa Thursday said technological advancement and sophistication in fire-arms and combat gear has transformed the range and tempo of warfare, and therefore skills need to be imbibed to face the techno-driven warfare effectively.

Dhanoa, who was the reviewing for the passing out parade of 136th course of the (NDA) at Khadakwasla near here, said this during his address to the passing out cadets.

"The improvement in the range and power of fire-arms and combat gear, the introduction of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, and the advent of sophisticated electronic and night-fighting capabilities has transformed the range and tempo of warfare," the said.

Extensive use of digitised communication and high-tech sensors at operational level, real-time battle-field surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance has made it complex and multi-dimensional, he added.

"Eventually, you have to imbibe the skills and face this techno-driven warfare squarely and effectively," Dhanoa said.

In all, 291 cadets graduated from the NDA as they passed through the portals of the prestigious Khetarpal Parade Ground.

While 218 cadets were from the Army, including 15 from the friendly foreign countries, 34 were from the and 39 cadets from the

The foreign cadets belonged to Afghanistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Tajikistan, and

Divisional Cadet Captain won the President's Gold Medal for standing first in the overall order of merit.

Battalion Cadet Adjutant Divyam Dwivedi won the Silver Medal for standing second in the overall order of merit and Battalion Cadet Captain SKS Chauhan won the Bronze Medal for standing third in the overall order of merit.

'Kilo' Squadron bagged the prestigious 'Chiefs of Staff Banner', for being the which was presented during the parade.

The scintillating display of the Sarang Helicopter Aerobatic team mesmerised the audience with their aerial manoeuvres at the end of the passing out parade.

