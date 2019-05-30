Afghan official: Suicide bombing kills 6 near Kabul academy

Afghan authorities say a suicide bomber targeting a military academy in the capital of has killed at least six people.

The says six others were wounded in the bombing on Thursday. A ministry statement says a soldier noticed a suspicious person and approached him, causing the attacker to detonate his explosives near the Mashal Fahim academy.

Ferdus Faramarz, for the police chief, says police are trying to get more details about the bombing in western

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but insurgents have targeted this academy in the past. Both the and the Islamic State group are active in Kabul and have staged large-scale attacks in the Afghan capital.

