Refined soya oil futures slide 0.21% on ample stocks

Refined prices dipped 0.21 per cent to Rs 755.45 per 10 kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators trimmed their bets on adequate supply at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined for June contracts declined by Rs 1.6, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 755.45 per 10 kg with an open interest of 27,630 lots.

Likewise, the for August contracts fell by 7 paise, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 733.2 per 10 kg in 3,150 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced the prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)