IMD to change reference dates for monsoon onset, withdrawal: MoES

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) will change the reference dates for onset and withdrawal of southwest monsoon from this year, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Wednesday.
The four-month monsoon season is from June 1 to September 30.
June 1 is the onset date for monsoon over Kerala and it is likely to remain the same but the IMD will change the reference dates for some states and cities, Secretary in the ministry M Rajeevan said.
The withdrawal dates will also change, he added.
