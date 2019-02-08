Budgetary provisions made for HC benches

government Friday informed the state Assembly about making budgetary provision for the proposed benches in Western and Southern parts of the state.

"Initially, a budgetary provision of Rs 5 crore will be made as soon as the proposal for establishment of High Court bench(es) in Western and Southern is approved by the Central Government," S B Behera said while making a statement in the Assembly.

He said the has already moved the for establishment of bench(es) in the two regions.

The state has been witnessing agitations in different regions demanding establishment of benches.

