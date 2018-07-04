Immigration enforcement like liberating a town in combat, says Donald Trump

US President praised immigration enforcement officials, saying their actions against illegal immigrants, particularly those with criminal background, is just like liberating a town in combat.

"We respect ICE. ... these are tough people. You have to be tough. But when these people come in to our country and come in illegally, and then they're dispersed throughout the country and all of a sudden you see nests of MS-13. You know, it's like you're liberating towns," Trump said at a salute to service dinner in White Sulphur Springs of West Virginia on Tuesday.

"We send ICE in, and for ICE it's just another day like Phil, and John, and Keegan -- all of the guys, and Bubba. Like the way they play golf -- they go, they play. They don't know it's hard. They don't know what that is. These guys they walk in to those areas, they take them out of there so fast -- they're not afraid of anything," the president added.

Trump was referring to eminent golfers Phil Mickelson, John Daly, Keegan Bradley and Bubba Watson, all of whom were in the audience.

"It is like you're liberating a town. Like in a war, you're liberating a town or an area. And ICE goes in there, and sometimes they have to go in swinging. They don't mind. They're tough," Trump said as he slammed the opposition Democratic party leaders who he said wanted to abandon the (ICE).

"We are not abandoning ICE. We are not abandoning our law enforcement, it's just the opposite," the US President said.