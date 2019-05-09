Imran Khan's PTI challenges Maryam Nawaz's appointment as PML-N vice-president

The elevation of as a vice of the Muslim League-Nawaz was on Thursday challenged by the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by Imran Khan, saying her appointment violated the country's Constitution.

Maryam is the politically savvy daughter of three-time former Nawaz Sharif, who is now in jail after being convicted in a corruption case.

Sharif's younger brother and last week approved major changes to the party's structure, including Maryam's appointment as one of the 16 of the party.

Four PTI lawmakers, Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, and Javeria Zafar Thursday submitted a formal petition to the Election Commission of (ECP) against the recent appointment of Maryam as a Vice of the PML-N, Dawn newspaper reported.

" has been declared disqualified for any political or public office," the PTI claimed in the petition.

According to the plea, 45-year-old Maryam's appointment to a senior post in the went against the law and the Constitution. It also covered the legal basis under which Maryam is ineligible to hold public office and includes a detailed mention of the court decisions on the 2016 Papers scandal.

In July 2018, an accountability court announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption case, sentencing Maryam to seven years for abetment after she was found "instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father" and one year for non-cooperation with the (NAB). She was also disqualified from contesting polls after being convicted.

The has rejected all corruption charges and said the cases against them were politically motivated.

In January this year, the upheld an verdict that had ordered the suspension of prison sentences awarded to Maryam and her father, Sharif.

But the petition submitted to the ECP said that an accountability court "declared the leader to be ineligible for public office" and added that a party position is not in private capacity.

It stated that political parties have an influence on the entire political system and claimed that in the void of a party president, Maryam will use the elected president's authority.

It pointed out that the apex court had disqualified her father, Sharif, from his party position as well and said that the ECP should declare her appointment to be null and void.

The " 'rani' cannot keep the position of the vice president," PTI lawmaker Habib said.

Another lawmaker Shauzab said no one would be allowed to violate the Constitution.

Following Maryam's appointment, to the on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had termed it as illegal and said it portrayed the dictatorial mindset of that [PML-N] party.

Maryam and Shehbaz Sharif's son were appointed as of the party last week. Other key positions were allocated to people regarded close to former Nawaz Sharif, the Express Tribune reported.

