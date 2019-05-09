Football agent Raiola vows to fight three-month Italy ban

Super agent said Thursday he would be taking legal action to overturn a three-month ban imposed by the (FIGC) from brokering deals in

The outspoken agent -- whose high-profile clients include Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Marseille's Mario Balotelli, and Juventus teenage striker -- was handed the FIGC suspension on Wednesday.

The FIGC did not give a reason for the ban imposed on and his cousin Vincenzo Raiola, who is also an agent.

The ban would prevent the powerful Italian-Dutch agent from doing business with clubs in for most of the summer transfer window.

But said he would take legal action, insisting the suspension follows his criticism of the Italian FA which he has called "weak and non-existent" and slammed over recent racism controversies.

"This Italian ban is not a surprise, unfortunately," the 51-year-old said in a statement.

"I guess the has not forgiven me when I have diffused my critics for their role in the disastrous state of Italian football, as well as their role around the latest episode of the racism problem," he said.

"My personal concern is that it has been a sentence dominated by a political willing... It is a sentence based on false grounds and lies.

"I will seek justice against this injustice and for freedom of speech in every legal court possible to me as my main task is the interest of Italian football." Raiola insisted that the ban would have no impact on his work.

"This discussion is contained to the Italian territory and has no repercussion on the players I represent," he added.

Pogba, meanwhile, has been touted for a move to Real Madrid this summer.

