In-flight delivery of baby after plane makes emergency landing

An in-flight delivery of a baby was facilitated by a team of doctors here following an emergency call for medical attention to a woman in labour, Hospitals said Monday.

Once the flight made an emergency landing at the international airport, the team, after all securiy checks, got onto the plane and ensured the in-flight delivery of a baby girl.

However, the umbilical cord was left intact, as the team could not carry the surgical blade necessary to sever the cord due to 'security restrictions,' a press release from Hospitals said here.

The incident took place on May 8 when the international flight had requested for emergency medical attention to a woman in labour pain, the release said.

The flight transiting over en route to sought the medical help from the international Airport here, it said.

The baby and mother, who were 'both in critical state of health,' were brought to Cradle in the city for further medical care, it said.

After their health stablised, the umbilical cord was cut with necessary aseptic precautions.

The mother and baby have since recovered and are ready to make journey to their homeland, the release said.

