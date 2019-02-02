Fire breaks out in Apollo Hospital in Odisha

Panic gripped patients and their attendants after a fire broke out in Hospital in Odisha's on Saturday. However, no casualties were reported.

The incident prompted the to probe whether the hospital is abided by the

According to sources, some attendants noticed thick smoke billowing out of a room on the fifth floor of the hospital. They informed the hospital authorities.

Following information, two fire brigades rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The fire broke out in the battery room of the hospital, said hospital authorities.

However, the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Most of the patients, particularly those admitted in the intensive care units (ICUs) were immediately evacuated. Some of the patients have been shifted to other hospitals in the city.

Sudhir M. Diggikar, of Hospitals informed that nearly 15 patients have been shifted to other hospitals in the city after the to the hospital was immediately snapped following detection of smoke.

"All the patients have been shifted from the fifth floor. Window glasses were broken to disperse the smoke. No patient has been affected due to the smoke," said Police

He said the police will examine whether the hospital authorities conduct regular fire audit.

of Fire Services Bijay Kumar Sharma said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

"Cause of the fire, availability/functioning of fire fighting measures, evacuation and housekeeping will be looked into. In case of a lapse, action as per rules will be taken," tweeted Sharma.

--IANS

cd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)