PM KISAN: How to register under the scheme to receive the 12th installment

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a centrally sponsored scheme to provide financial support to farmer families. Each farmer family is given Rs 6,000 per year by the government, in the form of three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. Farmers need to register themselves for the scheme.
How to register under PM KISAN yojana to avail benefits?
What is the definition of family under the scheme?
Under the PM KISAN, a family is defined as a husband, wife and minor children. The family must own cultivable land, the records of which must be available with the state authorities.
Even after registering, one needs to complete the KYC process to receive the installment.
