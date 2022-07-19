PM KISAN: How to register under the scheme to receive the 12th installment

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a centrally sponsored to provide financial support to farmer families. Each farmer family is given Rs 6,000 per year by the government, in the form of three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. Farmers need to register themselves for the .

How to register under yojana to avail benefits?

Visit PM Kisan's official website. Click on 'Farmers Corner' Now, click on 'New farmer registration' Select 'Rural farmer registration' or 'Urban farmer registration' Enter your number, and mobile number, select state and click on ‘Get OTP’. Fill in the OTP and proceed with the registration Enter other details such as select state, district, bank details and personal details. Enter your details as per . Click on ‘Submit for authentication Once your Aadhaar Authentication is successful, enter your land details, upload your supporting documents and click on save You will receive a message of confirmation or rejection on your screen.

What is the definition of family under the

Under the PM KISAN, a family is defined as a husband, wife and minor children. The family must own cultivable land, the records of which must be available with the state authorities.

Even after registering, one needs to complete the process to receive the installment.

How to complete Yojana process online?