Business Standard

PM KISAN: How to register under the scheme to receive the 12th installment

To use the scheme's benefits, a family must own cultivable land, the records of which must be available with the state authorities

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a centrally sponsored scheme to provide financial support to farmer families. Each farmer family is given Rs 6,000 per year by the government, in the form of three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. Farmers need to register themselves for the scheme.

How to register under PM KISAN yojana to avail benefits?

  1. Visit PM Kisan's official website.
  2. Click on 'Farmers Corner'
  3. Now, click on 'New farmer registration'
  4. Select 'Rural farmer registration' or 'Urban farmer registration'
  5. Enter your Aadhaar number, and mobile number, select state and click on ‘Get OTP’.
  6. Fill in the OTP and proceed with the registration
  7. Enter other details such as select state, district, bank details and personal details.

    Enter your details as per Aadhaar.

  8. Click on ‘Submit for Aadhaar authentication
  9. Once your Aadhaar Authentication is successful, enter your land details, upload your supporting documents and click on save
  10. You will receive a message of confirmation or rejection on your screen.

What is the definition of family under the scheme?

Under the PM KISAN, a family is defined as a husband, wife and minor children. The family must own cultivable land, the records of which must be available with the state authorities.

Even after registering, one needs to complete the KYC process to receive the installment.

How to complete PM Kisan Yojana KYC process online?

  1. Visit PM Kisan's official website
  2. Click on the 'e-KYC' option on the home screen.
  3. Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code. Then click on 'Search'.
  4. Enter the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar Card. You will receive an OTP on the number.
  5. Click on 'Get OTP'
  6. Enter the OTP on the specified field and press Enter.
  7. PM Kisan Yojana eKYC process is now complete.

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 16:48 IST

