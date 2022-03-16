Centre likely to table Constitution Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Over 33,000 cases filed under SC/ST Atrocities Act in MP in 4 yrs: Data
SC to announce judgment on reservation of SCs, STs in govt jobs today
LIVE: Kerala logs nearly 50,000 new Covid cases; 48,905 in Karnataka
Supreme Court's 2022 docket spills over with landmark cases
Yogi Adityanath -led UP govt seeks 'guidance' on quota for Nishads
-
The Centre is likely to table 'The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha.
The Upper House will also discuss the working of tribal affairs ministry and railway ministry.
Union Tribal Affair Minister Arjun Munda will move the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit 'Bhogta' community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State for consideration.
Munda will also move that the Bill be passed.
The Rajya Sabha to hold further discussion on the working of the ministry of tribal affairs raised by Ram Vichar Netam on Tuesday.
The Upper House of Parliament will also hold discussion on the working of the railway ministry.
Union Minister of state for parliamentary affairs V. Muraleedharan to make a statement regarding the government business for the week commencing March 21.
Reports of different department related parliamentary committees will be also tabled in the Rajya Sabha.
Ministers General (Retd) V.K. ASingh, Nityanand Rai, Renuka Singh Sarutu, Annpurna Devi, Bhagwant Khuba, Pratima Bhoumik, Dr Subhas Sarkar, Dr Bhagwat Karad and Dr Manjapara Mehendrabha to lay papers on the table.
--IANS
ssb/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU