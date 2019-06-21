Inclusion of women's cricket in CWG is a brilliant news: Knight

The inclusion of in 2022 is a brilliant move as it will take the game to new audiences who have never given "priority" to it, says England women's

is set to be part of the after the Federation on Thursday nominated its inclusion in the 2022 edition.

The nomination was made at the meeting of the CGF in

The decision, however, is yet to be ratified by the CGF members.

"It is brilliant I knew the ICC and ECB had pushed for it to be included and it has all clicked into place perfectly. is the ideal place to hold it too, it's a city that loves its and will really get behind the team," Knight said.

"Hopefully this will take to a new audience, to other countries who never really saw it as a priority and increase its funding."



The 28-year-old batswoman, who captained England to glory in the 2017 Women's at home, expressed her love for multi-discipline sporting events and hoped she would be still around till 2022.

"As cricketers, you never really think about the Commonwealth Games, it is all about the Ashes and World Cups. But I used to love watching as a kid, following the stories and the athletes representing their country and winning golds," Knight said.

"Hopefully, I will still be playing in 2022 too! All the girls would love to be a part of it, it is a little bit different and unique. Everyone relates to and representing England makes me very proud so to do so there would be special.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)