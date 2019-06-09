Increased expectations, aspirations of people guarantee for

: Sunday said that increased aspirations and expectations of people as reflected in the recent verdict-- were a guarantee for making brighter.

"Given the huge mandate we got, some people think expectations and aspirations (on the government) have increased.

They also wonder what can do. We should see it as a great opportunity. I see it as a guarantee for a brighter India," the observed.

Modi, who reached the temple-town of from Colombo at the end of a two-day two-nation visit, addressed a thanks-giving public meeting organized by the BJP at Renigunta.

The said he has confidence in 130 crore Indians.

"With their contribution and support, I am confident we can give a new direction to the country," he said.

Two good occasions beckoned the country in the near future, pointed out, referring to the 150th birth in October 2019 and the 75th in 2022.

"If everyone of the 130 crore Indians takes one step forward, the country too will go that many steps ahead," Modi said.

He sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara to realize the dreams of 130 crore people of and said the states and the Centre should work together towards this and create a New

"If that happens, I am sure we will succeed in right earnest and prosper," added.

Taking an indirect dig at Rahul Gandhi, Modi said some people could not still come out of the election hangover.

"For us, it is over. Our focus now is entirely on development and people's welfare," he added.

Noting that strong governments were formed at the Centre as well as in Andhra Pradesh, wished the state would surge ahead on the development path under the leadership of Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

"AP has infinite possibilities for growth. We will fully extend all co-operation from the Centre for the development of the state," assured.

"It can move forward towards becoming a new AP under Jaganmohan Reddy.

The states and Centre should work together. Then we can make a New India," Modi said.

