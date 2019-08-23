India vs West Indies 1st test: India 297 all out at lunch on Day 2

JUST IN
Hope India get past big games and win ICC trophy in next two years: Ganguly
Press Trust of India  |  North Sound (Antigua) 

Kemar Roach during India vs West Indies 1st test

India were 297 all out in their first innings at the stroke of lunch on the second day of the opening Test against West Indies here on Friday.

Sent into bat, India started the day from their overnight score of 203 for six.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 297 all out in 96.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 81, Ravindra Jadeja 58, KL Rahul 44; Kemar Roach 4/66, Shannon Gabriel 3/71).
