India vs West Indies 1st test: India 297 all out at lunch on Day 2

India were 297 all out in their first innings at the stroke of lunch on the second day of the opening Test against West Indies here on Friday.
Sent into bat, India started the day from their overnight score of 203 for six.
Brief scores:
India 1st innings: 297 all out in 96.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 81, Ravindra Jadeja 58, KL Rahul 44; Kemar Roach 4/66, Shannon Gabriel 3/71).